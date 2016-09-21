Neighbors shocked over Columbia County suspicious death investigation

An investigation continued Wednesday after a driver spotted a body off a rural road outside of Saint Helens Tuesday night.

Deputies are calling the death suspicious after they said a person driving on Pittsburg Road spotted the body and called 911.

The body was found just off the pavement about a mile from Salmonberry Lake. Deputies said it is a woman's body but have not yet released her identity.

Kathleen Dinwiddle lives nearby. She said the community is tight knit and can't imagine any of her neighbors being involved in a suspicious death investigation.

She thinks it must have been somebody looking for a rural area.

"It is an ideal spot to hide somebody, something you are trying to cover up, because of all the trees and the forest," Dinwiddle said.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 503-397-1521.

