Native Americans protest effort to bottle water in town

Native Americans came to the state capitol in Oregon to protest persistent attempts to bring a commercial bottled water industry to an Oregon county that rejected the plan in a ballot measure in May.

Anna Mae Leonard was one of those who came and has embarked on a food and water fast in protest.

She said on the step of the capitol, rocking a bit unsteadily on her feet, that she wants to get the attention of the governor and other state officials. She began her fast on Monday.

Hood River County voted overwhelmingly during Oregon's primary election to ban commercial water bottling. But Gordon Zimmerman, city manager of Cascade Locks, the town where the bottling plant was planned, said most of the town residents voted for the plant.

