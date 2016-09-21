Sheriff: Two men arrested with 4-year-old child in home containing meth, 8 guns

Two men were arrested and two other people were cited after a 4-year-old boy was found in a home containing nearly a pound of methamphetamine, packaging materials and drug records, as well as eight firearms, according to deputies.

A search warrant was served at the home on the 400 block of South 11th Street in Lebanon at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said the warrant was in connection to a drug investigation.

The items seized, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, included 15 ounces of meth, scales, drug paraphernalia, surveillance equipment, $1,970 in cash and eight guns, including one reported stolen in December 2007 in Albany.

The meth has a street value of $8,000, according to detectives.

The Department of Human Services was called out, due to a 4-year-old child being in the home.

Investigators said the boy is related to two suspects, Michael Robert Smith, 68, and Kyle Robert Smith, 21, both of Lebanon.

The child was released to his mother.

Michael Smith and Kyle Smith were both arrested on charges of unlawful delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of meth and first-degree child neglect.

A woman in the home, 27-year-old Heather LeAnn Johnson of Corvallis, was cited and released on the charge of unlawful possession of meth, as was Rochelle Marie Brown, 51, of Corvallis, who deputies said arrived at the scene while they were searching the home.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lebanon Police Department.

