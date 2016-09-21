Suspicious death in Columbia Co. now a homicide investigation, victim identified

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office have identified the woman whose body was found off of Pittsburg Road as Apache Rose Hightower, 24, of Portland.

CCSO said Hightower was positively identified by using fingerprint records.

Hightower's body was found just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by a passerby who did not have a cell phone with him, but notified other drivers who called 911.

CCSO said Hightower's body was found down an embankment off of Pittsburg Road in the 30000 block.

Following an autopsy by the medical examiner, Hightower's death has been ruled a homicide.

The Columbia County Major Crimes Team, the State Medical Examiner, and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at (503) 366-4698.

