Vera Katz statue vandalized along Eastbank Esplanade

Photo: Keith Lachowicz Photo: Keith Lachowicz
The statue of a former Portland mayor along the Eastbank Esplanade is clean again after being vandalized.

The statue of Vera Katz was vandalized with an orange swastika on her chest and orange paint on her face. On the concrete was written "Vera wants affordable housing."

The Regional Arts and Culture Council said it took them about two hours to clean off the graffiti.

Vera Katz was the mayor of Portland from 1993 to 2005.

The bronze statue was unveiled in 2006.

