Neighbors concerned about home demolition in SE Portland

Neighbors in a Sellwood community are concerned after an old home, once containing asbestos and lead paint, was demolished without warning.

The construction company Lorentz Brunn said the asbestos was removed before demolition and the lead paint on the home was studied and taken care of.

Neighbors are upset they didn't know about the demolition, and debris from the home settled on their community.

Lorentz Brunn said the area is commercial and not residential, and according to the city, they do not have to notify the neighbors.

"It's consideration, you know, it's not just an industrial zone. There's a lot of people, families and children," said Taylour Kyniston, who lives in the neighborhood.

Lorentz Brunn said the space will be turned into a mixed used building.

