Woman files $1.5 million lawsuit against Providence over rape allegations

A woman who says she was abused by a nursing assistant is now suing the Portland hospital where the assistant worked.

The woman filed the $1.5 million lawsuit against Providence. She claims the hospital allowed Adeladilew Mekonen access to female patients despite knowing he may have sexually abused patients.

Providence released a statement saying Mekonen was placed on administrative leave in June but was allowed back to work after allegations couldn't be proved.

After the second allegation on Sept. 9, Mekonen was placed on leave again and then fired.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office now believes Mekonen victimized seven victims between 27 and 94 years old.

WCSO also believes there may be more victims.

