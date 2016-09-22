Police: Three people injured in two-vehicle crash in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Three people injured in two-vehicle crash in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Three people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Vancouver, and police believe impairment is a factor in the crash.

Vancouver police said the crash happened at 7 p.m. in the area of E Fourth Plain Boulevard and P Street.

The suspect driver and victim driver were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A passenger in the victim car was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

E Fourth Plain Blvd. is closed westbound in the area of P Street with traffic being detoured northbound onto O Street. The closures and detours will last for several hours.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating. They do believe impairment is a factor in the crash.

