Gresham police looking for man suspected of touching himself around kids

A Gresham man said he recorded a suspicious man on his cell phone when the man rolled up to an apartment complex and started touching himself near kids playground.

Mac McFall, the man who shot the disturbing video, said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. McFall said he was outside on his back porch that faces a children's playground when he saw the man ride up on his bike.

"A lot of kids were outside playing, boys and girls. He was putting his hands in his pockets and kind of looking around to see if anybody was looking."

McFall said the man was middle-aged and was standing on the path between the Columbia Trails apartments and the MAX train.

McFall said the man moved out behind a tree and that is when he was able to get a better look at what he was doing.

"I realized what he was actually doing, he was touching himself," said McFall. "I walked towards him and yelled at him to leave and he took off down the trail."

According to McFall, he hopped into his car and tried to find the strange man. Instead, he found an officer and reported the incident to him.

Gresham police have started investigating this case.

If you have any information or leads, you are asked to call Gresham police.

