Multnomah Co. officials to meet to discuss homeless situation, new shelters

Multnomah County commissioners are set to meet in Southeast Portland Thursday to get an update on Portland’s growing homeless crisis.

Officials said the plan is to bring the board of county commissioners up to speed on the efforts the city has taken so far this year to improve the homeless situation.

The board will also discuss the plan to bring six new shelters to Portland. Commissioners are considering using the Wapato Jail as another possible shelter site.

City officials said their homeless crisis program has three goals.

The first is to keep residents in their current homes with rent assistance and employment support.

Second, the city aims expand shelter options for those who are currently homeless. This includes shelters for families with children, women, those with disabilities and those suffering from domestic violence.

Finally, officials want maximize the number of people who make a successful transition out of a shelter and into a permanent home with employment support programs, rent assistance and landlord recruitment.

The City of Portland recently made a big step in plan to improve homelessness with the clearing of the Springwater Corridor. On Sept. 1, an estimated 500 campers were asked to leave the trail to make way for cleanup crews.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Multnomah Building.

