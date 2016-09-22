Oregon channels Duck mascot for Saturday’s game - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon channels Duck mascot for Saturday’s game

Posted: Updated:
"Once a Duck, Always a Duck" uniform. (Courtesy: University of Oregon) "Once a Duck, Always a Duck" uniform. (Courtesy: University of Oregon)
EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Ducks will be sporting a new look at their football game this weekend, and the likeness to their mascot is uncanny.

The football team announced their new look “Once a Duck, Always a Duck” on Facebook Thursday morning.

Players' uniforms on Saturday will consist of a white helmet with a bright orange faceguard, a green and yellow jersey and bright orange socks and football cleats over white pants.

The addition of the orange faceguard, cleats and socks gives the uniform a very similar look to the mascot’s orange duck bill and feet.  

The Oregon Ducks are scheduled to play the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Eugene.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.