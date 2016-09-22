Oregon channels Duck mascot for Saturday’s game

"Once a Duck, Always a Duck" uniform. (Courtesy: University of Oregon)

The Oregon Ducks will be sporting a new look at their football game this weekend, and the likeness to their mascot is uncanny.

The football team announced their new look “Once a Duck, Always a Duck” on Facebook Thursday morning.

Players' uniforms on Saturday will consist of a white helmet with a bright orange faceguard, a green and yellow jersey and bright orange socks and football cleats over white pants.

The addition of the orange faceguard, cleats and socks gives the uniform a very similar look to the mascot’s orange duck bill and feet.

The Oregon Ducks are scheduled to play the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Eugene.

