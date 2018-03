The popular show “Grimm” is shot right here in Portland and its newest season will be airing this January.

MORE caught up with the film crew while they were filming in Gresham.

But this newest season might be the last. NBC recently canceled the series, and fans are rallying to keep the show going on Netflix with an online petition.

You can sign the petition at Change.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.