Oregon State AD heading to Georgia Tech

Oregon State University is launching looking for a new athletic director after current AD Todd Stansbury announced his departure Thursday morning.

Stansbury will take over as AD at Georgia Tech, where he was a football player and previously worked in the athletics department.

In a release, OSU President Edward J. Ray said he understood the decision but was disappointed to see Stansbury leave the Beavers.

"I have known Todd for a number of years and appreciate all that he accomplished while here," Ray said. "While I was very pleased to hire him in 2015 to return to Oregon State, I do understand the pull of his alma mater."

The search committee will be led by OSU professor Joey Spatafora with assistance by a national search firm.

"Our new athletic director will advance the important role that athletics play on the Oregon State campus, among our students, fans and donors – in Oregon and across the nation," Spatafora said in the release.

"While transitions such as these are unexpected, OSU remains committed to high-level athletics achievement by competing and winning championships the right way – the Oregon State way," Ray added.

