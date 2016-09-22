Cyclist ride from Portland to Salem meet with lawmakers on safety

Some concerned cyclists are pedaling from Portland to Salem right now, trying to make sure their message about road safety is heard at the state capitol.

Riders leaving downtown Thursday morning said there were more than 800 pedestrian fatalities on Oregon roadways in the last two years.

Some described the state's roadways as "practically lawless" for cyclists and pedestrians in terms of safety.

"Our streets are not designed for safety,” Daniel Gebhart of BikeLoudPDX said. “ODOT likes to claim that safety is their number one responsibility, but when you look at how speed limits are set, that is clearly not the case."

The riders from Portland will meet up with other groups in Salem later in the day.

They plan to lobby lawmakers at the capitol and encourage them to pass legislation that puts "safety first" and fully funds an "active" transportation plan for the state.

