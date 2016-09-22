Police exhaust all leads in toppling of Cape Kiwanda rock format - KPTV - FOX 12

Police exhaust all leads in toppling of Cape Kiwanda rock formation; tips sought

Posted: Updated:
People toppling the duckbill rock formation at Cape Kiwanda. Source: David Kalas People toppling the duckbill rock formation at Cape Kiwanda. Source: David Kalas
People toppling the duckbill rock formation at Cape Kiwanda. Source: David Kalas People toppling the duckbill rock formation at Cape Kiwanda. Source: David Kalas
Toppled landmark sandstone pedestal at Cape Kiwanda known as '"duckbill." (Photo: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) Toppled landmark sandstone pedestal at Cape Kiwanda known as '"duckbill." (Photo: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department)
PACIFIC CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Police have exhausted all investigative leads in the search for the suspects who destroyed a popular rock formation at Cape Kiwanda on the Oregon coast.

When Oregon State Parks first posted about the collapse of the pedestal known as "duckbill" on Facebook on Sept. 1, it was initially thought to have been destroyed by natural causes.

However, video soon surfaced on social media showing a group of people knocking it over.

The man who shot the video told FOX 12 he saw eight people trying to push it over, and once it started rocking back and forth, three people continued until it collapsed.

He asked them why they did it and their response was they felt it was a safety hazard.

The sandstone pedestal was known as a popular spot for photos.

Oregon State Police took the lead in the investigation into the rock formation's destruction, working with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and the Tillamook County District Attorney's Office.

Police said they received tips, but on Thursday investigators said all leads had been exhausted in the case.

Anyone who has not yet come forward with additional information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555 or email tips to osppio@state.or.us.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.