Police exhaust all leads in toppling of Cape Kiwanda rock formation; tips sought

Toppled landmark sandstone pedestal at Cape Kiwanda known as '"duckbill." (Photo: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department)

Police have exhausted all investigative leads in the search for the suspects who destroyed a popular rock formation at Cape Kiwanda on the Oregon coast.

When Oregon State Parks first posted about the collapse of the pedestal known as "duckbill" on Facebook on Sept. 1, it was initially thought to have been destroyed by natural causes.

However, video soon surfaced on social media showing a group of people knocking it over.

The man who shot the video told FOX 12 he saw eight people trying to push it over, and once it started rocking back and forth, three people continued until it collapsed.

He asked them why they did it and their response was they felt it was a safety hazard.

The sandstone pedestal was known as a popular spot for photos.

Oregon State Police took the lead in the investigation into the rock formation's destruction, working with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and the Tillamook County District Attorney's Office.

Police said they received tips, but on Thursday investigators said all leads had been exhausted in the case.

Anyone who has not yet come forward with additional information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555 or email tips to osppio@state.or.us.

