Missing 86-year-old man last seen at Portland gym, car found on Oregon coast

A missing 86-year-old man was last seen at a Portland gym. He never returned home and his car was found on the Oregon coast, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help locating Duane Irving Anderson.

Anderson was seen leaving the Lloyd Athletic Club on the 800 block of Northeast Halsey Street at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Anderson was supposed to go golfing after leaving the club, and it is not known if he made it to any of his preferred courses: Glendoveer, Eastmoreland, Colwood, or Broadmoor Golf Club.

Police said Anderson is in good health and it is out of character for him to be gone.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, beige pants and a dark-colored windbreaker.

Anderson was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius with Oregon license plates 949-EYU.

According to police, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office found Anderson's car on the Oregon coast. The Coast Guard is searching the coastline Thursday evening.

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue will be searching the area Friday morning.

Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to email it to missing @portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.