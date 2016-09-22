Police searching for suspects in two weekend sexual assaults in Portland

Two women were sexually assaulted after going out in Portland's Old Town and Pearl District over the weekend.

Police are now asking for the public's help tracking down suspects.

Officers responded to a Portland hospital at 11:49 a.m. Saturday to take a report regarding an overnight sexual assault and possible drugging of a 23-year-old woman.

The victim told police she was out with friends Friday night at nightclubs in Old Town and the Pearl District.

She said shortly after ordering a drink, she did not remember anything. She later woke up to a man sexually assaulting her in an unknown home.

The man eventually drove the woman back to her car.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, according to police, possibly Middle Eastern with dark hair. He was around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds. He was driving a gold sedan with a tan interior.

On Sunday, officers responded to another sexual assault report at 1:59 a.m. at Northeast 9th Avenue and Couch Street.

A 20-year-old woman and her friends told police she was very intoxicated, so her friends put her in a parked car so she could sleep.

Police said the victim was lured from the vehicle by a man who drove her to the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and Kearney Street, where that man and two other suspects sexually assaulted her.

The suspects in the second incident are described as men in their 30s of Indian or Middle Eastern descent.

The suspect vehicle was a newer blue four-door Honda Accord or Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

The victim in the second incident met with a forensic sketch artist to create a sketch of the man who lured her and drove her to the scene of the assault.

Detectives have not said whether the two crimes are believed to be related.

Anyone with information about either incident or the sexual assault suspects is asked to contact Detective Todd Prosser at 503-823-9320 or todd.prosser@portlandoregon.gov.

