Police: Man drives pickup into home in Lebanon; no serious injuries

A man drifted off Highway 20 and slammed into a house in Lebanon, according to police.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene on the 4300 block of South Santiam Highway at 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the driver, 56-year-old Les Giles Engstrom of Jefferson, was heading east in a 1990 Chevy pickup near Milepost 16 when, for unknown reasons, he drifted off the road.

The truck hit a sign, a telephone pole and then a house.

Nobody was inside the home at the time.

Engstrom received minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital for further treatment, according to police.

No other information was immediately released about the investigation.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon Fire Department.

