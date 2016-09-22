Police arrest Woodburn man for crimes dating back to 2013

Police in Woodburn arrested a man Wednesday they say is tied to cases arson and destruction going back three years.

After a multi-year investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Dustin L. Nehl, tying the Woodburn man to crimes at Woodburn Estates & Golf dating back to 2013, as well as an incident at the city’s water facility at Centennial Park earlier this year.

Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris called the arrest “significant” due to the threats to residents as well as city infrastructure.

"Our detectives have stayed on this case since 2013 and have done great work following up on tips leading to this arrest," he added.

Detectives executed a warrant at Nehl’s residence in the 400 block of Ben Brown Lane Wednesday morning and arrested him around 9:30 p.m.

Nehl is being held in the Marion County Jail and faces two charges of arson and four charges each of possession of a destructive device and construction of a destructive device.

Detectives are still investigating this case and ask anyone with information to contact them at 503-982-2345.

