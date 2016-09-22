Newberg man, 85, dies in crash with pickup on Hwy 99W near Lafayette

An 85-year-old Newberg man died in a crash with a pickup that veered into the wrong lane of Highway 99W near Lafayette.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Stoller Road at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Antonio Sanchez-Guillen, 31, of McMinnville, was driving a 2007 Ford pickup pulling a dual-axle utility trailer loaded with gravel south on Highway 99W.

Sanchez-Guillen, for unknown reasons, veered right onto the southbound shoulder and then veered left into oncoming northbound traffic.

A northbound 2005 Toyota Prius was unable to move around the truck and hit the passenger side of the pickup.

The driver of the Toyota, 84-year-old Velda Mitchell of Newberg, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger, 85-year-old Richard Mitchell, was flown to a Portland hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Highway 99W was closed for three hours after the crash.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation.

