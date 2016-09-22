Woman, 91, dies after being hit by pickup in front of her home i - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman, 91, dies after being hit by pickup in front of her home in Hood River

HOOD RIVER, OR

A 91-year-old woman died after being hit by a pickup in front of her home in Hood River.

Emergency crews responded to Barrett Drive near Markham Road at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said 91-year-old Yoshiko Duffield was in the roadway in front of her home when she was struck by a 1998 Ford Ranger driven by 47-year-old Matthew Caldwell of Hood River.

Duffield was flown to a Portland hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Ford was towed from the scene.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, according to deputies.

Hood River County deputies were assisted at the scene by Oregon State Police.

