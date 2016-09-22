Police: Stranger sexually assaulted woman entering Wilsonville apartment

Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman as she entered her Wilsonville apartment.

Deputies responded to reports of a sexual assault at the Jory Trail Apartments on the 8700 block of Southwest Ash Meadows Road at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told investigators that she was approached and attacked by an unknown suspect as she began to enter her apartment.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted before she was able to scare off the attacker.

A neighbor was alerted to the attack and caught a glimpse of the suspect leaving the scene.

The suspect ran away through the apartment complex.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches tall to 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark baseball cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this investigation or who saw anything suspicious in the neighborhood around the time of the attack is urged to call Wilsonville police at 503-682-1276, the tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Reference case 16-26046.

