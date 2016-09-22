Give More 24 hopes to raise $1M in 1 day for charities

A massive charity drive is happening in southwest Washington in a concentrated effort to help many groups with a 24-hour push.

The Give More 24 giving marathon started at midnight Thursday and continues until midnight Friday.

The event has grown quickly, raising more than $695,000 last year with a target of $1,000,0000 for 2016.

The Clark County Food Bank is one charity taking part in the campaign, now in its third year.

Their goal is to visit 24 grocery stores that donate to the food bank almost every day to tell them “Thank you.”

Another organization taking part is the School of Piano Technology for the Blind, which is hosting a 24-hour music marathon.

The school’s mission is to teach piano technology to blind and visually impaired students.

"It's one of the most independent things a blind person can get into,” Director of Instruction Leal Sylvester said. “It just gives blind people confidence that they can be as productive as anybody else in society."

The Give More 24 drive benefits 128 local causes. To see more events or to donate, visit Give-more-24.org.

