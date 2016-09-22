Driver arrested on vehicular assault charges after serious crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver arrested on vehicular assault charges after serious crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A Vancouver driver is facing charges of vehicular assault for a crash that hospitalized two people and left one facing life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a two-car crash at East Fourth Plain Boulevard near P Street at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, police arrested and booked Fontella Hooper, 30, of Vancouver, into the Clark County Jail.

Officers said impairment was believed to be a factor in the crash. No other details were released about the investigation.

Police said Hooper, the other driver and a passenger in the second car were taken to the hospital Wednesday.

The other driver and passenger remained in the hospital Thursday. The passenger has life-threatening injuries, according to police. Their names have not been released.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate.

