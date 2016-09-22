Community helping family hit by car in Hillsboro; 5-year-old girl critically injured

The Hillsboro community is coming together to help a mom and her two young children after they were hit by a car on their way to school.

The accident near Ladd Acres Elementary School has left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition and another with cuts all over his face.

It happened while Elisha Bennett and her two children, 1-year-old Zachariah and 5-year-old Giada, were walking to school.

Investigators said a 33-year-old man driving a 2015 Hyundai hit the family in a crosswalk in a school zone. Investigators said he was driving between 20-25 mph at Southeast Johnson and Southeast 75th Avenue.

Police said the driver didn't see them because he was blinded by the sun glare.

Family friend Kim Edmunds said there is some good news for both children as they recover from this serious crash.

“It's an emotional time right now for them,” Edmunds said. “The little girl is still unconscious, but her breathing tube has been removed and her neck brace has been taken off.”

Giada is still in critical condition, but improving.

“She's adorable. She has quite the little personality. Super smiley, happy,” Edmunds said.

Giada’s brother, one year old Zachariah will be released from the hospital soon.

Elisha Bennett sustained a foot injury from the collision, but will be OK.

According to deputies, there are no plans to arrest or cite the driver. The glare from the sun is believed to be the cause of the collision.

Impairment is not a suspected factor, but the driver's blood was drawn in a standard procedure following a crash.

“I feel bad for him too.” Edmunds said. "I mean, that's a lot to have to take on yourself. You have to live with that for the rest of your life.”

School district leaders say they would consider working with the city to put in a flashing indicator at that crosswalk.

The GoFundMe page for the Bennett family is at: www.gofundme.com/2qfvzas?ssid=746132235

