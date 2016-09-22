Nearly 600 gender-neutral restrooms now available throughout Portland

One of the new signs Portlanders will see on single-user restrooms throughout the city. (Photo: Office of Commissioner Nick Fish)

Back in December 2015, the Portland City Council approved a policy to adopt an all-user restroom policy for City spaces and now, those restrooms are accessible to everyone.

City Council passed Resolution #37175 crafted by Commissioner Nick Fish with community partners including Basic Rights Oregon, Elders in Action, SMYRC, PHLUSH, Multnomah County, and Disability Rights Oregon.

Commissioner Fish's policy called for all gender-specific, single-user City restrooms be converted to all-user restrooms.

"Everyone should feel welcome in our city. Safe access to a restroom is a basic right, and I'm very proud that the City has taken this important step forward," said Commissioner Fish.

The City manages over 850 restroom and almost 600 are single-user restrooms.

Commissioners Nick Fish and Amanda Fritz will celebrate the conversion of the restrooms and unveil new restroom signs on Friday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Dawson Park.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.