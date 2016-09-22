OMSI opens outdoor camp in tsunami zone

Staff at OMSI’s Coastal Discovery Center say they want to teach campers about tsunamis and safety at the recently opened facility in Newport. (KPTV)

FOX 12 has learned Oregon State University isn't the only organization that's planning to build in the tsunami zone. In fact, some already have.

OMSI's Coastal Discovery Center, an outdoor camp for kids, opened up this March. It's also in Newport, within the tsunami inundation zone.

Anne Armstrong, the camp's manager, said a big part of the reason they made the call to build there was because it’s in close proximity to Safe Haven Hill. The hill was established as a safe place to evacuate to in the event of a tsunami.

Administrators say one of the very first things they do during camp orientation, is teach kids how to get there.

"By sending everyone up the hill in the time they come here, the goal is they take that message and go back to their families and say, 'This is what we did with OMSI. We went to the hill and we learned the tsunami is a potential hazard,'" Armstrong said. "Then the next time they come here, they'll carry on the message to others and stay safe."

OSU told FOX 12 Safe Haven Hill is also within walking distance for their students and provides an additional place for them to evacuate to in the event of a tsunami.

