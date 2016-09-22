Researchers perform necropsy on whale carcass found on Oregon coast

A dead whale that washed ashore on the Oregon coast was swept back out to sea by high tide, only to re-emerge on the beach two miles away.

The remains of a 38-foot long humpback whale washed ashore near Arch Cape last weekend.

Researchers with Seaside Aquarium planned to perform a necropsy but the whale had washed out to sea before they could.

On Tuesday, the whale's carcass was found at Short Sand Beach inside Oswald West State Park.

Finally on Thursday, researchers were able to get back out and study the whale.

"There really is not a lot we can do with this animal today. Most of its internal organs have exploded out of it when it was on Falcon Cove Beach so we're just going to do some basic measuring and take some tissue samples and that's about all we can do with him," said Tiffany Boothe with Seaside Aquarium.

State Park staff will be at Oswald West State Park this weekend for talks about the whale. They plan to let the whale naturally decompose on the beach over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.