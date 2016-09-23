Man approaches teen, threatens her and tries to steal bike in Albany

Surveillance image of the suspect confronting the victim about the bike.

Police say he threatened to kill a teenager and tried to steal her bike. Now, Albany police are asking for your help in tracking down Fox 12’s Most Wanted.

Investigators say the teen was approached at Mega Foods grocery store in Albany Thursday evening.

Thankfully he didn’t get away with her bike, but police say he did threaten her.

“He said I have two choices, I could either give him the bike and walk away, or he was going to physically hurt me,” said Sarah Watts, who was approached by the strange man.

Surveillance cameras capture the disturbing moments a man approaches the 16-year-old. He was just leaving the store as she pulled up on her bike.

“That’s when I look over to him and can tell he’s drunk, thinking that he’ll walk away, but he doesn’t,” Watts recalled.

Instead of walking away, the suspect moved in closer.

“I told him [the bike] wasn’t his, that he was drunk and didn’t know what he was doing. That’s when he swiped at me and told me I was lying. He started cussing at me,” Watts told Fox 12.

At one point Sarah says she tried yelling for help, but was ignored.

“There was a couple that was walking by, I yelled for them to help and they just kept walking. They didn’t do anything,” Watts recalled.

Sarah dialed 911 and stayed on the phone with the operator. She says when the suspect heard the dispatcher on the phone, he walked away but not before threatening her.

“He turned around and came back and told me he was going to find me again and hurt me or kill me and take his bike back,” Watts told Fox 12.

Police are now looking for the man described as having dark hair, and last seen wearing a black shirt, and carrying a dark green backpack.

While shaken up from the scary encounter, Sarah says she’s glad she stood up to him and didn’t run away.

“I knew if I ran, then he would have had more power than me, and that he won that battle,” Watts said.

The suspect was last seen leaving Mega Foods on Queen Avenue Southeast in Albany.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to contact Albany police right away.

