Man shot, killed dog attacking his dog outside coffee shop in Multnomah Village

Police said a vicious dog fight came to an end when a man shot and killed a dog that attacked his pet outside a coffee shop.

Police responded to the Village Coffee shop just before 6 p.m. Thursday where they found a lifeless dog lying on the sidewalk.

According to witnesses, a man was sitting outside with his dog when two dogs who were unleashed, came up and started attacking his dog. Witnesses said the man pulled out his gun and shot at the dog who stumbled until he fell to the ground.

The owner of the shop, Andrew Kavistad, said he heard the gun go off just seconds before he got out of his car to go to work.

"I saw a gentleman walking backwards with his dog, holstering his gun and I saw a dog not lifeless but still breathing, laying on the sidewalk."

Kavistad said he ran up the street to a nearby vet clinic and grabbed a doctor. He said by the time he got back to where the dog was, it was too late.

"I think dogs and guns and when you put them together you get a really upsetting mix," Kavistad said.

Police confirmed the man who shot the dog was carrying a concealed weapons permit and will not be charged at this time.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.