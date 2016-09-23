Oregon Zoo to host Otter Awareness Day on Sunday - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Zoo to host Otter Awareness Day on Sunday

River otters Tilly and B.C. enjoy a sunny day at the Oregon Zoo’s Cascade Stream and Pond habitat. (Photo courtesy: Kathy Street / Oregon Zoo) River otters Tilly and B.C. enjoy a sunny day at the Oregon Zoo’s Cascade Stream and Pond habitat. (Photo courtesy: Kathy Street / Oregon Zoo)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Zoo will celebrate otters by hosting an Otter Awareness Day this Sunday. 

Zoo officials say they have special activities planned for visitors that highlight the playful animals and their role in ecosystems. Sea otter activities are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and river otter activities will take place at 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. 

The zoo says all of its otters are rescue animals that were orphaned as pups and don't have the skills to survive on their own in the wild. 

On its YouTube channel, the zoo posted a video of the most memorable otter moments over the last four years.

