Vacant convenience store catches fire in Longview, police suspect arson

Courtesy: Longview Police & Fire Courtesy: Longview Police & Fire
LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) -

Fire crews from Longview and Cowlitz County responded to a blaze at a vacant convenience store Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the Westside Shopper Convenience Market at 1809 Washington Way around 9:20 p.m.

The store had been vacant for several years and did not have any electricity, said Longview firefighters.

Crews said they arrived to find thick black pressurized smoke coming from the building.

The front door had been boarding up and firefighters were forced to use a chainsaw to gain entry to the building.

Firefighters said a quick search revealed there was no one inside. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

According to Longview Police & Fire, witnesses said the fire had been intentionally set.

Estimated damages are around $300,000. Police are investigating the incident. 

