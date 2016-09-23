Major crash closes Marine Drive in both directions, three injured

Three people were injured in a serious crash along Marine Drive Thursday that closed the road in both directions.

The incident took place around 4:42 a.m. Friday and involved a two cars.

One of the cars reportedly flipped over the embankment but did not go into the water, according to officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews were forced to extricate one person from each car involved in the crash. One person was able to get out on their own.

Crews said all injuries are not life-threatening.

Fire officials said one person was so severely pinned inside the car, a trauma surgical team was called to the scene to operate on him. The metal from the car was cutting into his ankles and feet, according to firefighters.

Marine Drive crash. Two people hurt. Road closed between NE 33rd and 122nd.#fox12 #marinedrivecrash pic.twitter.com/4Pq6YGEwZs — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 23, 2016

Police said the closure begins at Northeast 33rd Drive and extends to Northeast 122nd Avenue.

Officers expect the road closure to last several hours. Drivers should expect delays.

Although the cause of the crash is not known, fire officials suspect speed was a factor.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

