Judge threatens to hold Bundy lawyer in contempt of court

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown warned Ammon Bundy's lawyer she will hold him in contempt of court if he keeps trying to bring up Robert "LaVoy" Finicum's death in front of jurors.

Police fatally shot the occupation spokesman Jan. 26 during a traffic stop north of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The judge has repeatedly said this trial is about whether Bundy and his co-defendants engaged in a conspiracy during last winter's armed occupation of the refuge.

The judge told Bundy lawyer Marcus Mumford on Thursday that she will fine him $1,000 each time he raises the Finicum issue while questioning witnesses.

The trial resumes Monday after a three-day weekend.

The government plans to call many FBI agents to the witness stand before wrapping up its case Tuesday afternoon. Defense lawyers are expected to start presenting their case Wednesday.

