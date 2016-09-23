Hillsboro native and singer Nyk Edwards premieres on MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


Hillsboro native and singer Nyk Edwards premieres on MORE

He’s like the Elvis of Japan and he was born right here in Oregon.

Singer and superstar Nyk Edwards grew up in Hillsboro and was a student at Glencoe High School. Then he boarded a plane to Tokyo after graduation in 2010 and the rest is history.

After gaining popularity on YouTube, Edwards landed a record deal and is now touring the world.

MORE got the chance to speak to Edwards about his success.  

Be sure to watch the U.S. premiere of Edward's hit song "Freeze" in the video above. 

Edwards will be performing two shows, one in Japanese and one in English, at the Roseland Theater on Sunday. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

