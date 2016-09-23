Police arrest man accused of threatening teen girl and trying to steal her bike

Surveillance image of robbery suspect in Mega Foods in Albany.

Surveillance image of confrontation between man and teen girl outside Mega Foods in Albany.

Police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening to hurt a 16-year-old girl as he attempted to steal her bike outside an Albany grocery store.

The incident happened the evening of Sept. 15 outside Mega Foods on the 2000 block of Southeast Queen Avenue.

Sarah Watts told FOX 12 she pulled up on her bicycle and noticed a man walking out of the store who appeared to be drunk.

She said he approached her bike, but when she told him it wasn't his, he took a swipe at her and began cursing at her.

She said he was about to ride away on her bike when she called 911.

The man threw the bike at her, according to police, and threatened her.

“He turned around and came back and told me he was going to find me again and hurt me or kill me and take his bike back,” Watts said.

Surveillance images of the suspect were released from the store.

On Thursday police made an arrest in the case.

Acting on an anonymous tip, detectives arrested Orrin Michael Monfort, 32, of Albany, at a home on the 1800 block of Southeast 21st Avenue.

Monfort was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery and coercion. Monfort also had a Linn County Circuit Court warrant.

