Police investigating shooting in SE Portland; man found dead inside home

Police responding to reports of a shooting Friday morning found one man dead inside a home in southeast Portland.

The case is considered a homicide, according to police, but no suspects have been arrested.

Officers were called out to the 1700 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue at 11 a.m.

The body of a 45-year-old man was found inside a home. The cause of death was not released Friday.

Witnesses said two people, a male and female, ran away from the scene. They have not been located by officers.

Southeast 162nd Avenue was closed to all traffic between Clay Street and Mill Street. It was expected to remain closed until at least late Friday afternoon.

Homicide detectives, criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division and the medical examiner all responded to the scene to investigate.

Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area after the initial shooting call. That vehicle was located and is being processed for evidence by detectives.

It was not immediately known if the vehicle was related to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or speak to an officer at the scene.

