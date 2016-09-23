Man wearing motorcycle helmet hit worker with gun during SE Portland robbery

A man wearing a motorcycle helmet robbed a southeast Portland business and hit a worker in the head with a gun.

Officers responded to Maddy's on the 17000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday.

A 64-year-old woman told police she was cleaning the counter when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded money.

The employee said she felt something press up against her side and saw that it was a handgun.

The victim opened the register and the suspect began filling a bag with cash.

The robber then demanded more money from the victim and hit her in the head with the gun, knocking her to the ground.

The attack was caught on a surveillance camera. Police released the surveillance video Thursday.

The suspect left the bar and rode away westbound on Powell Boulevard on a black sport motorcycle.

He is described as a white man, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. During the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a black jacket, gloves and tan or cream-colored pants.

One customer was in the bar, but didn't see anything until she heard the victim yell after being hit with the gun.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

