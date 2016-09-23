Spooky October lineup at Salt & Straw includes blood pudding, Halloween candy

When was the last time you had ice cream made with blood?

If you answered, "Never," here's your chance to give it a try.

Portland-based Salt & Straw announced a slew of new flavors for the month of October and one of them, called Dracula's Blood Pudding, isn't for the squeamish.

The ice cream includes real blood pudding, which, for those unfamiliar, isn't quite what it sounds like, though it is typically made with animal's blood.

Despite the "pudding" in the name, it's actually a type of sausage.

Salt & Straw says its Dracula's Blood Pudding also includes a "hint" of chicken liver.

If blood pudding isn't your thing, there are some other, more traditional fall flavors:

The Great Candycopia: A veritable cornucopia of sweets, with homemade Snickers, Whoppers, Heath bars and peanut butter cups mixed into a salted butterscotch ice cream.

Jack o'Lantern Pumpkin Sherbet: The name says it all; a sherbet made with pumpkin juice.

Essence of Ghost: A grayish sherbet which Salt & Straw describes as a combination of bitter, sweet and "slightly musky" flavors.

Love Potion Sorbet: Contains a "secret compound of aphrodisiac fruits and spices."

The 'Spooktacular Series' of flavors will be available by the scoop or by the pint at Salt & Straw locations in Portland and Los Angeles beginning Sept. 30.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.