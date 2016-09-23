Black Lives Matter protesters march in Portland

Protesters took over the streets of downtown Portland, blocked traffic and marched to City Hall determined to speak with Mayor Charlie Hales on Friday..

City Hall was the destination for protesters, hoping to get their chance to speak with Mayor Hales face-to-face.

"We are trying to stop everything in the city so they recognize what's going on around the country," said Teressa Raiford with Don't Shoot PDX.

The group started in the Lloyd District around 12 p.m., then after a "die-in" on the Burnside Bridge where protesters lay on the ground to represent lives lost, protesters made their downtown.

The protesters were heard chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “Whose Streets? Our Streets” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.”

There were some tense moments as demonstrators came face-to-face with police.

Portland police confirmed pepper spray was used against a man who charged an officer(s).

As the group of protesters made their way up the steps of City Hall, towards the Mayor's office, they became adamant to get a word with Mayor Hales.

"He works for all of us, we elected him, and he doesn't want to come talk to us? I'm demanding an explanation for how we're being treated," said one protester.

Eventually, Mayor Hales did address the crowd.

"Your fears about what might happen on the streets of Portland are legitimate. What has happened around the country should not happen here," said Mayor Hales.

When asked about the run-ins with officers during Friday's protest, the mayor said he would look into it.

"I heard reports of police actions today in dealing with your protest that I'm going to investigate. I heard reports of responses by police that would not be appropriate if that's what happened," Mayor Hales said.

After a busy day that took protesters all over the city, they say it was a success.

"We understand that protesting is not the only way that things are going to get done, but that's why we're here at the Mayor's office. It takes politics, and these people voting."

Mayor Hales said there will be a meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to continue the discussion. He encouraged members of Don't Shoot PDX to attend and share their frustration.

