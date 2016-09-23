Remains of Salem woman found in shallow grave near campsite

Human remains found in a shallow grave near a campsite have been identified as a 21-year-old Salem woman.

A Yamhill County deputy discovered the remains on a spur road off of Bald Mountain Road on Sept. 9 near the Tillamook County line. The deputy also located a bag that contained personal items, including a document with the name Anna Lorraine Proietti.

Detectives from Tillamook County, Yamhill County and Oregon State police responded to the scene to investigate.

An autopsy performed on Sept. 16 did not provide any immediate results or a cause of death, according to deputies.

Investigators said dental records have now confirmed the remains to be Proietti.

Deputies said a warrant was served Wednesday at the Salem home Proietti shared with Brian Henry. Marion County court records show Henry, 41, and Proietti were married in July 2015.

No arrests have been made in the case and no other details were released by detectives about the investigation.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office at 503-842-2561.

