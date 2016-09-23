Portland cab driver accused of harassing people at gay bar while on the clock

Patrons of a Portland gay bar are calling on a local taxi company to take action after they claim one of its drivers harassed them while he was working.

It was 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Ty Raia was standing outside Scandals bar on Southwest Stark when a Portland Taxi cab pulled up to the curb. He says the driver got out, grabbed a bull horn out of his trunk, and started preaching about the dangers of a homosexual lifestyle.

“'I know this is a hard lifestyle to come out of. We can help you. You don’t want to go to hell',” Raia recalls some of the statements made by the cab driver. “So I mean it certainly wasn’t fire and brimstone, but it wasn’t something that makes you feel comfortable.”

Raia snapped a photo of the cab driver and it’s making the rounds on social media. Although FOX 12 is not identifying him.

Raia says the man was not threatening, but he was working, with his cab light turned on for potential fares. Raia says a Scandals bar tender called the non-emergency police line and the main number for Portland Taxi.

Patrons and Scandals employees claim the company said that because nothing happened inside the cab, they won’t do anything about it.

Raia says he’s surprised and disappointed by their reaction.

“I think it says a lot when someone’s representing your company and doing it on your dime. I mean, we have the right to personal expression, but what we do at work reflects on our company and that’s something to take seriously.”

Fox 12 reached out to Portland Taxi for a comment on the incident, but as of Friday evening, no one has returned our call.

