Man killed in crash after swerving to miss passing oncoming car in E. Oregon

A man was killed in a crash after swerving to avoid an oncoming car in his lane on Highway 20 in eastern Oregon.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 250 between Ontario and Nyssa at 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Billy Jo Carr Jr., 50, of Nyssa, was driving a 1992 Toyota pickup south on the highway when a northbound SUV or hatchback car veered into his the lane in an attempt to pass.

Carr swerved to the right shoulder to avoid a head-on collision. He lost control of the pickup, which overturned onto its top.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle did not stop.

Oregon State Police troopers are asking witnesses of anyone with information about this case or the identity of the other driver to contact Sgt. Kurt Marvin at 541-889-6469 or the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-776-6111 and reference case SP16322989.

