Portland police offer new reward for year-old cold case

Cold case detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a killer in a case that happened exactly one year ago.

Someone shot 30-year-old Stephen McCorvey, Jr. and a woman while they were in a car at Northeast 15th Avenue and Buffalo Street.

The woman survived, but McCorvey did not.

Portland police don't have any suspect information, but they think someone out there might.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward up to $2,500 for the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 503-823-4357, leave a tip online at CrimestoppersofOregon.com, or text 823HELP followed by the tip to 274637.

