Police: Washington man arrested for robbing Bank of the West in Tualatin

On left, Surveillance image from Bank of the West robbery in Tualatin on Sept. 1. On right, jail booking photo of Grant Christian Ernst. (Photos: Tigard PD)

A man from Puyallup, Washington was arrested for robbing a Bank of the West in Tualatin, according to police.

The bank was robbed on Sept. 1.

Detectives from the Tigard and Tualatin police departments, along with the FBI, have been investigating the case.

On Thursday, police arrested 27-year-old Grant Christian Ernst. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree theft and unlawful possession of heroin.

As a result of information obtained during his arrest, Ernst is also facing federal charges for the bank robbery, according to police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.