WSP: Gunman kills five people in mall north of Seattle

Via WSP Trooper Sgt. Mark Francis: EMS starting to enter to attend to injured inside Mall w/ police escort and after initial clearance. (Washington State Police)

A gunman remained on the loose after opening fire in a crowded mall north of Seattle, killing five people before fleeing Friday night, authorities said.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Mark Francis said police were searching for a Hispanic man wearing black and armed with a rifle was last seen walking toward Interstate 5.

"We are still actively looking for the shooter," Francis said at a news conference. "Stay indoors, stay secure.

Active shooter description: Hispanic male wearing grey. Last seen walking towards I5 from Cascade Mall burlington. — Sgt. Mark Francis (@wspd7pio) September 24, 2016

Authorities say the motive was unknown.

The FBI is assisting local authorities as dozens of police officers searched for the shooter. The FBI's Seattle office said on Twitter that it "has no information to suggest additional attacks planned" in Washington state but did not elaborate.

At this time, #FBI has no information to suggest additional attacks planned in WA state. Assisting with intel review & manpower #SkagitDEM — FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) September 24, 2016

The deadly shooting happened in the Macy's store at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, about 60 miles north of Seattle.

Here is the shooter. We believe just one shooter. Notify authorities if you see him. Armed with rifle. pic.twitter.com/GXeWCPYnx5 — Sgt. Mark Francis (@wspd7pio) September 24, 2016

Confirmed: Looking for 1 shooter. Hispanic Male, black shirt #CascadeMallShooting pic.twitter.com/BD5WFKcV89 — Skagit County DEM (@SkagitDEM) September 24, 2016

Authorities had previously said four people were killed, but updated the number of fatalities after they were able to secure the scene.

Tari Caswell told the Skagit Valley Herald she was in the Macy's women's dressing room when she heard "what sounded like four balloons popping."

"Then I heard seven or eight more, and I just stayed quiet in the dressing room because it just didn't feel right. And it got very quiet. And then I heard a lady yelling for help, and a man came and got me and another lady, and we ran out of the store," Caswell told the newspaper.

Stephanie Bose, an assistant general manager at Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant near the Macy's store at the mall, said she immediately locked the doors to the restaurant after hearing about the shooting from an employee's boyfriend.

"He was trying to go to the mall and people were screaming," she told The Associated Press. "It was frantic."

She said he could see police at the doors with assault rifles and said they were no longer guarding the doors as of 9:30 p.m.

Francis said at about 8:30 p.m. that the mall had been evacuated and emergency medical personnel were cleared to enter. Francis said authorities were still doing a "final clear" of the 434,000-square-foot mall late Friday night. He said 11 search teams and two K-9 units were involved.

EMS starting to enter to attend to injured inside Mall w/ police escort and after initial clearance. pic.twitter.com/Nkfb7co6sa — Sgt. Mark Francis (@wspd7pio) September 24, 2016

The parking lot was closed and emergency management officials told people they would be able to retrieve vehicles Saturday.

Gov. Jay Inslee said tragedy had struck the state.

"Tragedy has struck in Washington tonight. Our hearts are in Burlington where a shooter has taken the lives of at least four people. Many questions remain but our state patrol and local law enforcement are on the scene working swiftly to locate the shooter and clear the area.



"Trudi and I send our condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for anyone injured. We urge residents to heed all safety and detour warnings. Stay close to your friends and loved ones as we await more information and, hopefully, news of the suspect's capture."

The Cascade Mall is an enclosed shopping mall that opened in 1990, according to the mall's website. It features J.C. Penney, TJ Maxx, and Macy's stores, among other stores, restaurants and a movie theater.

Reporting by Lisa Baumann and Manuel Valdes

