High school retires football jersey to honor of fallen Seaside police officer

When Sgt. Jason Goodding was killed in the line of duty for the Seaside Police Department in February, friends and family recalled his unforgettable smile and generous personality.

Since his passing, many people have stepped up to continue his legacy of helping others.

In his high school days, Goodding was a receiver on the football team at Sherwood High School, and he led the school to its first state championship in 1993.

Before the kickoff Friday night, the school retired his jersey, #85, and handed it to Goodding’s wife, children and family.

"It’s important that kids know who he was and what he stood for,” Rick Hassmann who was on staff when Goodding was in school, said.

Sherwood Bowmen retiring jersey #85 in honor of Seaside police Sgt. Jason Goodding who played receiver on this field in 93' pic.twitter.com/yQf1UD0J8G — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) September 24, 2016

John Hackworth, another former football coach of Goodding's, said that as a player he would always work to brighten the day for teammates.

"He was the outstanding teammate," Hackworth explained. "If someone was having a bad day he made sure that person knew that person was coming back to practice the next day."

After his death, his former coaches learned about the strong impact Goodding made in his community while serving with the Seaside Police Department.

Goodding’s former basketball coach Roger Schenk said the officer left a legacy of touching the lives of many in the community.

"You hear stories along the way about lives he had touched, just because he is a good person," he said.

Since Goodding’s death, the Bowman Family Foundation was created to provide scholarships for first responders and nurses.

