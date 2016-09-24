Jesuit senior brings new meaning to being a ‘model student’

When Jesuit High School senior Lucy Sondland fell into modeling through friends, the then 14-year-old remembered she had a lot to learn.

“I had no idea what to do. I was just standing in front of the camera,” she said. “You have to think of some many things - how your body is and what your face is doing and the lighting. There's so much coming together for one show that I guess people don't see behind the scenes.”

Sondland made her way to the FashioNXT runway her freshman year and had to begin learning lessons quickly.

“At first I was really unsure about getting into the business. I mean, I got a paycheck when I was 14 and learned how to respond to emails and show up on time,” she said.

She credits the other models with welcoming her and helping her learn the ropes.

“That's the great thing about fashion shows. They become your sisters and will help you out. They'll tell you tricks and tips and really get you through it,” Sondland explained.

Over the years she's balanced modeling with her school work and extracurricular activities, growing into the confident model she is today.

“I'm also involved with things around school, like ambassadors, to help the younger kids get acclimated to Jesuit,” she said.

That confidence is why founder Tito Chowdhury selected Sondland as this year's face of FashioNXT.

“She's well rounded in many ways. She has amazing poise not only on the runway but also as a person,” he said. “Everyone loves her for her professionalism and the way she approaches her work.”

“I was shocked. I was so happy. I'm so lucky to get to work with all these great people,” Sondland added.

She has some advice for young models stepping into the industry.

“Bring a buddy. Don't let anyone tell you that you need to lose five inches off your waist that's ridiculous,” Sondland said. “Remember who you are and don't pay attention to those stereotypes because they are completely false.”

