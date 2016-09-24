Oregon Coast closes to razor clamming and mussel harvesting - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Coast closes to razor clamming and mussel harvesting

By The Associated Press
Razor Clam (Source: Washington State Department of Health) Razor Clam (Source: Washington State Department of Health)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

State officials have closed razor clam digging and mussel harvesting along the entire Oregon Coast because of rising marine toxin levels.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the closure Friday in a news release. The closure extends from the Columbia River to the California border.

Recent shellfish samples taken indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have risen above alert levels.

Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Coastal scallops are not affected by the closure when only the adductor muscle is eaten. The consumption of whole recreationally harvested scallops is not recommended.

The area will remain closed until tests show toxin levels have dropped.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

