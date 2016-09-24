Oregon Coast closes to razor clamming and mussel harvesting

State officials have closed razor clam digging and mussel harvesting along the entire Oregon Coast because of rising marine toxin levels.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the closure Friday in a news release. The closure extends from the Columbia River to the California border.

Recent shellfish samples taken indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have risen above alert levels.

Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Coastal scallops are not affected by the closure when only the adductor muscle is eaten. The consumption of whole recreationally harvested scallops is not recommended.

The area will remain closed until tests show toxin levels have dropped.

