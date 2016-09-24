Police investigating shooting outside SE Portland bar two nights - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting outside SE Portland bar two nights after it was robbed

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police responded to a shooting at a southeast Portland bar Friday evening, two nights after officers were there investigating an attack on a worker.

Officers and emergency crews responded to Maddy’s at 17102 Southeast Powell Boulevard at 11:41 p.m. where they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses at the scene described seeing two black men near a white car in the area at the time of the shooting, and that vehicle left the area after the witnesses heard the gunshots.

The Portland Police Bureau reported that the Gang Enforcement Team was called in to investigate the case.

Wednesday night officers were called to the same business after a suspect wearing a motorcycle helmet robbed the bar and hit a worker on the head with a gun.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.