Police investigating shooting outside SE Portland bar two nights after it was robbed

Portland police responded to a shooting at a southeast Portland bar Friday evening, two nights after officers were there investigating an attack on a worker.

Officers and emergency crews responded to Maddy’s at 17102 Southeast Powell Boulevard at 11:41 p.m. where they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses at the scene described seeing two black men near a white car in the area at the time of the shooting, and that vehicle left the area after the witnesses heard the gunshots.

The Portland Police Bureau reported that the Gang Enforcement Team was called in to investigate the case.

Wednesday night officers were called to the same business after a suspect wearing a motorcycle helmet robbed the bar and hit a worker on the head with a gun.

